Knicks Star Pokes Fun at NBA Start Times on Social Media
NBA start times typically lack honesty. Tuesday night’s opener between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets issued fans a reminder of that.
The New York Knicks forward Josh Hart poked fun at it on social media before the game tipped off.
via @joshhart: It’s 7:42pm and the 7:30pm game hasn’t started yet. The NBA is so back
In defense of the NBA, Tuesday’s game had a special ceremony before it tipped off. The defending NBA Champions had a chance to celebrate their victory with a ring ceremony and the raising of the banner one final time before getting started on the 2025-2026 NBA season.
But Hart’s joke still has truth to it, as fans have consistently complained about start times being much later than advertised over the years, especially when it comes to primetime matchups.
Hart knows that well, since he’s typically a part of the NBA action. Playing for the New York Knicks, Hart’s team was a part of 34 nationally televised games for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
This year, they are expected to see the same number, which is tied for a league-high. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and the Knicks are each slated for 34 primetime games.
New York’s first action of the 2025-2026 NBA season will take place on Wednesday night. The Knicks will be at home at Madison Square Garden to host the Cleveland Cavaliers, who led the Eastern Conference in the standings at the end of the 2024-2025 season.
Unfortunately for Hart, he will have to spectate that one as well. On Tuesday, it was reported that the Knicks would be without Hart and their starting center, Mitchell Robinson. Hart’s eventual absence doesn’t come as a surprise, considering he went down with a setback during the preseason.
Over in Abu Dhabi, Hart took a hard fall while playing against the Philadelphia 76ers. He missed the remainder of the preseason. When the Knicks’ head coach, Mike Brown, addressed Hart’s setback, he labeled it as a “tricky” situation. While Hart’s setback doesn’t seem too severe, it will keep him out of the mix to begin the season.
After the Knicks take on the Cavs on Wednesday, Hart’s Knicks will host the Boston Celtics on Friday night. For the time being, Hart’s status for that matchup is unclear. He will be a name to keep an eye on as the Knicks are looking to make a major push in the East this season.