Here Is What Julius Randle Said About Trade Rumors When Asked By Reporter
New York Knicks star Julius Randle was asked about trade rumors.
The New York Knicks have been struggling this season, and Julius Randle's name has come up in trade rumors.
On Friday, Randle was asked about the rumors, and his response can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ClutchPoints.
The Knicks were 41-31 last season, and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Therefore, there was big expectations this season that they have not lived up too.
They are currently the 12th seed in the east with a 24-28 record in 52 games.
In addition, they are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.
As for Randle, he was an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, but has not been the same caliber of player so far this season.
