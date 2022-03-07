Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Clippers
The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The New York Knicks are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Knicks against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Knicks will start Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.
Coming into the game, the Knicks are in a huge slump and one of the coldest teams in the entire NBA.
They have lost seven straight games, and are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall.
Currently, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-38 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.