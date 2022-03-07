Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

The New York Knicks are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Knicks against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks will start Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.

Coming into the game, the Knicks are in a huge slump and one of the coldest teams in the entire NBA.

They have lost seven straight games, and are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall.

Currently, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-38 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far.

Related stories on NBA basketball