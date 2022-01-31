Skip to main content
Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Kings On Monday Night

The New York Knicks are hosting the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday night, and for the game their starting lineup has been announced. 

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Knicks come into the game with a 23-27 record in the 50 games that they have played so far this season. 

In the 26 games that they have played at home they are just 12-14.  

They are currently 4-6 in their last ten games overall, and on a three-game losing streak. 

As for the Kings, they come into the game with an 18-33 record in 51 games played so far this season, and are 6-17 in 23 games on the road.  

