Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Nets

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game in Brooklyn against the Nets.

The full lineup for the Knicks for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Knicks are 11-9 in their first 20 games, and are coming off of a win against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia at State Farm Arena.

They are coming off of making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2013.

As for the Nets, while they have not had All-Star Kyrie Irving this season, Kevin Durant and James Harden have still led them to a 14-6 record in their first 20 games of the season.

They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

