Former Bulls Star Signs Second 10-Day Contract With Trail Blazers

Former Bulls Star To Sign Second 10-Day Contract With Trail Blazers
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Kris Dunn will sign a second ten-day contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. The former fifth overall pick has played for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks in addition to the Trail Blazers.
Dunn has averaged 7.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game in his time with Portland.
He was the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and has also played for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.
The best years of his career came with Chicago where he played for three seasons.
The Trail Blazers are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-45 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.
