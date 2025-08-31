Kristaps Porzingis Bouncing Back After Celtics Playoff Health Concerns
Kristaps Porzingis dealt with health concerns while competing for the Boston Celtics a few months ago.
Although Porzingis appeared in six games during the second-round series against the New York Knicks, he was far from himself. Porzingis came off the bench for all but two of those matchups. His playing time was cut in half.
"I think my system just is not perfect right now,” Porzingis told reporters back in May. “It's not working the way it should be. Many, many weird things. Might be the best thing I need right now is just rest, get some sun, and let system kind of even itself out. It's definitely a very, very frustrating time for me."
In the second-round series between the Celtics and the Knicks, Porzingis averaged 16 minutes per game. He shot just 24 percent from the field, averaging 4.2 points per game. Along with his scoring, Porzingis produced four rebounds per matchup.
Just last season, Porzingis was playing for the Boston Celtics amid their championship run. He averaged 12 points, four rebounds, and two blocks in seven games. It was his third playoff run, which resulted in his first NBA Championship victory.
Heading into the offseason, it was clear the Celtics would look to potentially offload Porzingis’ contract in the trade market. The veteran center ended up in a trade to the Atlanta Hawks.
While Porzingis’ health concerns later in the year might’ve been something Hawks fans were questioning, his performance at EuroBasket is offering plenty of optimism moving forward.
Porzingis’ EuroBasket Stats
- vs Turkey: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
- vs Estonia: 26 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
- vs Serbia: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
Ahead of the EuroBasket tournament, Porzingis spoke on his health, offering up a promising update after getting some rest after the playoffs.
“I feel fantastic, to be honest,” the former fourth overall pick said, via BasketNews. “I took time to rest after the season. Something was lingering during the playoffs — I had fatigue, dizziness, even moments where I felt like I might faint. It wasn’t great.”
“In June, I fully rested and lowered the intensity. All of that has gone away. I haven’t felt any of the playoff symptoms anymore. I feel great and ready to join the national team. Super happy,” he added.
Porzingis, 30, joined the NBA as the fourth-overall pick in 2015.
He played for the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, and soon, the Atlanta Hawks. Last year, Porzingis averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, and two assists with the Celtics. He’s expected to continue playing a key role for the Hawks.