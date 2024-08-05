Kristaps Porzingis Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Viral Instagram Post
Jayson Tatum is currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Boston Celtics superstar is coming off a game where he had 10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 4/9 from the field in Team USA's 104-83 victory over Puerto Rico.
On Monday, Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 150,000 likes and 800 comments in less than two hours.
Tatum captioned his post: "Life lately"
One person who left a comment was his Celtics teammate Kristaps Porzingis.
Porzingis wrote: "🙌🙌🙌🙌"
Porzingis is coming off his first season playing for Boston.
He was a huge addition to the team and finished the year with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Celtics went 43-14 in those games (h/t StatMuse).
In addition to Boston, Porzingis has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards and New York Knicks over nine seasons.
Tatum is coming off his seventh year in the NBA (all with Boston).
The five-time All-Star finished the year with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Celtics were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks (in five games).
Related: Olympics schedule, times, TV results
- PARIS OLYMPICS BASKETBALL: The United States men's basketball team has dominated play in the Olympics through the years, but they've got many challengers awaiting them this year in Paris. Here is the schedule for the two-week tournament, with gametimes and TV, and results in real time. CLICK HERE