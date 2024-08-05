Fastbreak

Kristaps Porzingis Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Viral Instagram Post

Kristaps Porzingis (Boston Celtics) commented on Jayson Tatum's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Jan 5, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA;Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) react after a play against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 5, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA;Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) react after a play against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum is currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Boston Celtics superstar is coming off a game where he had 10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 4/9 from the field in Team USA's 104-83 victory over Puerto Rico.

On Monday, Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 150,000 likes and 800 comments in less than two hours.

Tatum captioned his post: "Life lately"

One person who left a comment was his Celtics teammate Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis wrote: "🙌🙌🙌🙌"

Kristaps Porzingis Comment / August 5

Porzingis is coming off his first season playing for Boston.

He was a huge addition to the team and finished the year with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.

The Celtics went 43-14 in those games (h/t StatMuse).

In addition to Boston, Porzingis has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards and New York Knicks over nine seasons.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (center) and forward Jayson Tatum (right) celebrate with Celtics director of rehabilitation Steve Mount in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Tatum is coming off his seventh year in the NBA (all with Boston).

The five-time All-Star finished the year with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States small forward Jayson Tatum (10) warms up before a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.

They won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks (in five games).

  • PARIS OLYMPICS BASKETBALL: The United States men's basketball team has dominated play in the Olympics through the years, but they've got many challengers awaiting them this year in Paris. Here is the schedule for the two-week tournament, with gametimes and TV, and results in real time. CLICK HERE
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.

