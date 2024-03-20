Kristaps Porzingis' Current Injury Status For Celtics-Hornets Game

Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will face off against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report.

Via The Boston Celtics on Sunday: "Kristaps Porzingis - (right hamstring injury management) - QUESTIONABLE"

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow at Charlotte:



Jaylen Brown (left hand sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

JD Davison (left ankle sprain) - OUT

Jaden Springer (left knee tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 31, 2024

Porzingis is in his first season playing for Boston and is averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 52 games.

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 58-16 record in 74 games.

Mar 30, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) passes the Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games and most recently beat the New Orleans Pelicans (on the road) by a score of 104-92.

Porzingis had 19 points, ten rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks while shooting 6/14 from the feild and 1/6 from the three-point range in 31 minnutes of playing time.

Following the Hornets, the Celtics will return home to host Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday evening in Boston.

I just turned it up another notch, and that’s all we’re going to need the rest of this regular season and then even more in the postseason.”



KP helped set the tone for our best defensive 2nd half of the season, as we got back on track in New Orleans.https://t.co/0SirMX7OFf — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 31, 2024

As for the Hornets, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-56 record in 74 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and have gone 2-8 over their last ten games.

Following Boston, the Hornets will remain at home to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening.