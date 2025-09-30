Kuminga, Grimes Put NBA on Verge of Something Not Seen in Years
On Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga and Quentin Grimes will have to decide whether they are going to take their qualifying offers for the 2025-2026 NBA season or remain restricted free agents.
If the two players from each side of the league decide to go with the former situation, then the NBA will see something that hasn’t been done since 2011.
As ESPN’s Bobby Marks pointed out, an offer agreement from Grimes and Kuminga would mean three restricted free agents, who are former first-round picks, are signing the qualifying offer for the first time in over a decade.
The last trio to do so was Nick Young, Spencer Hawes, and Marco Bellinelli.
Bellinelli entered the NBA as the 18th overall pick in 2007. He had stints with the Warriors, Raptors, Pelicans, Bulls, Spurs, Kings, Hornets, Hawks, and the Sixers.
Hawes was the 10th pick that year, picking up stints with the Kings, Sixers, Cavaliers, Clippers, Hornets, and the Bucks, before playing a short stint in the NBA G League.
As for Young, he landed in the league as the 2007 16th pick, and played for the Wizards, Clippers, Sixers, Lakers, Warriors, and the Nuggets.
Earlier in the offseason, the Brooklyn Nets got clarity on the situation with Cam Thomas.
That scenario was slightly different, since the Nets haven’t seemed sold on Thomas’ long-term value. That’s not to say they don’t want him, but a rebuilding Brooklyn squad doesn’t have a need to invest heavily into a long-term deal for a player.
Thomas has 215 games under his belt, and 80 starts. He’s made 35 percent of his threes, averaging 15.1 points per game. In limited action last year, Thomas produced 24 points per game in just 25 outings.
The Nets need to see more consistency in the health department. Thomas hasn’t played more than 67 games since entering the league in 2021. And if Brooklyn isn’t ready to turn into playoff contenders by next season, then there is a strong chance Thomas could test the open market for a different opportunity.
Kuminga and Grimes have been in a slightly different situation, hence the holdup. Both players have reportedly received multiple offers, which span several seasons.
For Kuminga, the Warriors offered ideal money, but the offers lack flexibility on the back end. Without a player option attached, Kuminga has rejected Golden State’s offers.
In Grimes’ case, the money hasn’t been met. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers and Grimes are far apart on salary numbers. As a result, Grimes will have to seriously consider playing out the year and looking ahead to the next free agency period.