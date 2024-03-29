Jonathan Kuminga's Current Injury Status For Warriors-Hornets Game

Jonathan Kuminga is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in North Carolina for a showdown with the Charlotte Hornets.

For the game, the Warriors could remain without one of their best players, as Jonathan Kuminga is on the injury report.

Kuminga missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Thursday: "Jonathan Kuminga (left knee soreness) and Dario Saric (right knee soreness) are both questionable for the Warriors tomorrow in Charlotte. Kuminga missed the Orlando game with what Kerr described as some tendinitis."

Jonathan Kuminga (left knee soreness) and Dario Saric (right knee soreness) are both questionable for the Warriors tomorrow in Charlotte. Kuminga missed the Orlando game with what Kerr described as some tendinitis. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 28, 2024

Kuminga is averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.

The Warriors enter the evening as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-34 record in 72 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Following the Hornets, the Warriors will travel to Texas for a matchup with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening.

As for the Hornets, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-54 record in 72 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games and most recently beat the Cleveland Cavaleirs by a score of 118-111.

Following Golden State, the Hornets will host Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday evening in North Carolina.