Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Kyrie Irving

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, and Kuzma's post can be seen embedded below.

Kuzma wrote: ".@KyrieIrving is on another planet man appreciate that brother while he is playing!!!! Most skilled in the game"

Irving is an NBA Champion (2016), and has career averages of 22.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

At 29-year-old he already has seven All-Star appearances in his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Nets.

This season he is averaging 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

As for Kuzma, he is in his first season with the Washington Wizards, and is averaging 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Prior to being traded to the Wizards he had played for the Los Angeles Lakers for the first four seasons of his career.

