Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Nuggets Game

The Washington Wizards are in Colorado to play the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, and for the game they will be without one of their top players.

Fifth-year forward Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for the game due to being in health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards come into the game with a 15-12 record in their first 27 games, and look like a team that could get a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.

They lost in the first round of the postseason last year, but have a much different roster after a series of offseason moves.

As for the Nuggets, they are 13-13 in the first 26 games of their season.

Related stories on NBA basketball