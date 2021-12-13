Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Nuggets Game On Monday
    Publish date:

    Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets.
    Author:

    The Washington Wizards are in Colorado to play the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, and for the game they will be without one of their top players.   

    Fifth-year forward Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for the game due to being in health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Wizards come into the game with a 15-12 record in their first 27 games, and look like a team that could get a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.  

    They lost in the first round of the postseason last year, but have a much different roster after a series of offseason moves.   

    As for the Nuggets, they are 13-13 in the first 26 games of their season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

