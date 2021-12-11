Publish date:
Huge News Announced About Kyle Kuzma Before Jazz-Wizards Game
Kyle Kuzma has entered health and safety protocols, which means he is ruled out for the game between the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards on Friday night.
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Utah Jazz in D.C. on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Star forward Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out, because he has entered health and safety protocols.
The announcement from the Wizards can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
The Wizards have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA this season, because most of their key players are new to the roster.
They traded Russell Westbrook over the offseason, and have many new players that have all fit together seamlessly.
Through their first 26 games, they are a solid 15-11.
As for the Jazz, they come into the game with an impressive 18-7 record.
