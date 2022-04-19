Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted During The Raptors-76ers Game
Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet during Game 2 of the first-round series between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are facing off in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, and on Monday evening they are in the middle of Game 2.
During the game, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet.
Kuzma and the Wizards did not qualify for the postseason this year, but he is an NBA Champion (Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
The 76ers currently have a 1-0 series lead over the Raptors.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.