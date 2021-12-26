Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Draymond Green

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Draymond Green during the Christmas Day game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

The tweet from Kuzma can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Kuzma's tweet said: "Do y’all know how good @Money23Green is????????"

The Warriors won the game 116-107 to advance to 27-6 in the first 33 games of the season.

They have now jumped the Suns in the standings, for the best record in the NBA and top spot in the west.

The Suns fell to 26-6 in their first 32 games with the loss.

Last season the Warriors missed the playoffs for the second straight season, while the Suns made the NBA Finals.

As for the Wizards, they are 17-15 in 32 games this season.

