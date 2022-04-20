Skip to main content

Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet About Devin Booker

Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Devin Booker during Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Tuesday, Devin Booker exploded for 31 points in the first half of Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.  

During the game, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Booker, which has gone viral on Twitter.  

The Suns lost the game by a score of 125-114, and the series is now tied at 1-1. 

Booker left the game in the second half due to an injury. 

