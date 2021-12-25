Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Draymond Green

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Draymond Green during the Christmas Day game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

The tweet from Kuzma can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Kuzma's tweet said: "Do y’all know how good @Money23Green is????????"

The Warriors are in Arizona playing the Suns, and the matchup is between the two best teams in the NBA.

The Suns came into the game as the number one seed in the Western Conference with a 26-5 record, and the Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 26-6 record.

Last season the Warriors missed the playoffs, while the Suns made the NBA Finals.

As for the Wizards, they are 17-15 in 32 games this season.

