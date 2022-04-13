Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Kevin Durant
Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Kevin Durant during Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the play-in tournament, and during the game Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Kevin Durant.
Durant finished the game with 25 points and 11 assists, and the Nets won 115-108 to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will face off with the Boston Celtics in the first-round, and Game 1 will be on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.