Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Kevin Durant

On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the play-in tournament, and during the game Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Kevin Durant.

Durant finished the game with 25 points and 11 assists, and the Nets won 115-108 to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will face off with the Boston Celtics in the first-round, and Game 1 will be on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts.

