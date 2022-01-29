Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Russell Westbrook
Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Russell Westbrook during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
The tweet from Kuzma can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Westbrook went off for 35 points, but the Lakers lost the game 117-114.
Kuzma had been part of the trade that sent Westbrook from the Washington Wizards to the Lakers during the offseason.
Prior to joining the Wizards, Kuzma spent the first four years of his career in Los Angeles and won a title in 2020.
This season, he is averaging 15.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 45 games for the Wizards.
The Wizards are currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-25 record in 48 games.
Kuzma has turned himself into one of the best rebounding forwards in all of basketball.
He has 21 games this season of at least ten or more rebounds.
