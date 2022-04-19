Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted During The Warriors-Nuggets Game

Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Steph Curry during Monday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors. Kuzma has played for the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers during his career.

The Golden State Warriros are hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 on Monday evening in San Francisco, and during the game Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Steph Curry.

The Warriros have a 1-0 series lead, and Curry returned last game for the first time in a month (he had been sidelined due to a foot injury he sustained on March 16 against the Boston Celtics).

In the two games that he has played since he's been back he has come off the bench.

As for the Wizards, they did not qualify for the postseason this year, but Kuzma is an NBA Champion (Los Angeles Lakers 2020).

