Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Magic
Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet after the Washington Wizards defeated the Orlando Magic.
The Washington Wizards defeated the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, and Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet after the game.
The tweet from Kuzma can be seen in the post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Wizards won the game 112-106 to advance to 22-20 on the season, and they are now on a three-game winning streak.
Kuzma finished the game with 19 points, ten rebounds and nine assists.
After starting out the season as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Wizards have slowed down.
However, they are still a respectable team, and are currently the ninth seed.
They will definitely be a team that contends for a playoff spot.
As for the Magic, they fell to 7-35, which is the worst record in the NBA.
