Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted During The Nuggets-Warriors Game

Kyle Kuzma's Hilarious Tweet During The Nuggets-Warriors Game

Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet during Game 1 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday evening, and during the game Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a hilarious tweet.  

Kuzma's tweet said: "Give joker the damn ball and get the hell out of the way"

Kuzma and the Wizards failed to qualify for the NBA Playoffs this season. 

In 2020, Kuzma won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

