Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet About Phoenix Suns Fans

Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet on Sunday evening about the Phoenix Suns fans during their win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Kuzma has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards during his career.

The Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday evening by a score of 110-99 to win Game 1 of their first-round series. 

During the game, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Suns fans that went viral on Twitter.  

Kuzma and the Wizards did not qualify for the postseason this year, but he is an NBA Champion after playing a key role on the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers. 

As for the Suns, they are fresh off of making the NBA Finals last year, and had the best record in the entire NBA this season. 

