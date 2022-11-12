Skip to main content

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Jazz-Wizards Game

Kyle Kuzma is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.
On Saturday night, the Washington Wizards are hosting the Utah Jazz in Washington D.C. 

Kyle Kuzma has been added to the injury report as questionable due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: "Kyle Kuzma (illness) now listed questionable Saturday."

The NBA Champion forward is having a good season averaging 18.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.  

He is in his second season with the organization after being traded via the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2021.  

In his first season with the Wizards, he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. 

The rebounds and assists were both career-highs. 

In his most recent game, he had 36 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists on 5/11 shooting from the three-point range. 

