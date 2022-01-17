Watch Kyle Kuzma's Viral Dunk On Joel Embiid

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon, and during the game Kyle Kuzma threw down a massive dunk on Joel Embiid.

The clip of the dunk, which is going viral, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The Wizards came into the game as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference at 22-21 in 43 games played.

As for the 76ers, they came into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-17 record in 42 games played.

The two teams faced off the in playoffs last season, and the 76ers won the first round series in just five games.

However, the Wizards are a much different looking team after trading Russell Westbrook during the offseason.

