Skip to main content
WATCH: Kyle Kuzma Throws Down A Poster Dunk

WATCH: Kyle Kuzma Throws Down A Poster Dunk

Kyle Kuzma threw down a massive dunk in Friday's game between the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Washington Wizards are off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 NBA season. 

First, they beat the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening, and on Friday they knocked off the Chicago Bulls by a score of 102-100. 

The Bulls had just come off a massive win over the Miami Heat in Florida. 

During the game, Kyle Kuzma threw down a huge dunk, and the Wizards' shared the highlight from their Twitter account (Kuzma also quote tweeted the tweet). 

The former Utah star is off to an excellent averaging 22.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per contest in the first two games.  

This is his second season with the Wizards after getting traded from the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2021. 

Last season, he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 rebounds per contest. 

In 2020, Kuzma helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat, so while he is only in his sixth NBA season he has unique experience. 

The Wizards have a unique big three that features Kuzma, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. 

They could be a team that makes the play-in tournament if everyone stays healthy. 

As for the Bulls, they are now 1-1, but they did not have All-Star Zach LaVine in either of their first two games. 

They have a talented roster, and will be a team who could potentially get a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Now, they will head home to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday evening. 

Meanwhile, the Wizards visit the Cavs in Cleveland on Sunday night.

USATSI_19271416_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyle Kuzma Throws Down A Poster Dunk

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19272038_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets And Warriors Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19262850_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13814595_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jamal Murray And Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19262493_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17608486_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Rockets

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19261586_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19256997_168388303_lowres
News

Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18169405_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans And Hornets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar