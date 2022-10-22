WATCH: Kyle Kuzma Throws Down A Poster Dunk

The Washington Wizards are off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

First, they beat the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening, and on Friday they knocked off the Chicago Bulls by a score of 102-100.

The Bulls had just come off a massive win over the Miami Heat in Florida.

During the game, Kyle Kuzma threw down a huge dunk, and the Wizards' shared the highlight from their Twitter account (Kuzma also quote tweeted the tweet).

The former Utah star is off to an excellent averaging 22.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per contest in the first two games.

This is his second season with the Wizards after getting traded from the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2021.

Last season, he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

In 2020, Kuzma helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat, so while he is only in his sixth NBA season he has unique experience.

The Wizards have a unique big three that features Kuzma, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

They could be a team that makes the play-in tournament if everyone stays healthy.

As for the Bulls, they are now 1-1, but they did not have All-Star Zach LaVine in either of their first two games.

They have a talented roster, and will be a team who could potentially get a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference.

Now, they will head home to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the Wizards visit the Cavs in Cleveland on Sunday night.