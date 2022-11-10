Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet About The Brooklyn Nets

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets crushed the New York Knicks 112-85.

They opened up the first quarter on a roll and took a 38-22 lead (16-point lead).

The impressive win is something to note for a team that has struggled to start the season (5-7 in their first 12 games).

One person who saw how well they played in the game was Washington Wizards star, Kyle Kuzma.

His post has nearly 5,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Kuzma: "Nets just playing beautiful basketball right now"

Kuzma's analysis of the Nets was spot because they played a perfect basketball game.

Even more impressive, it was Jacque Vaughn's first game coaching the team without the interim title.

The franchise named him as the full-time head coach earlier in the day (they parted ways with Steve Nash earlier in the month).

In the game, the Nets shot a fantastic 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range.

They also held the Knicks to 32.2% shooting from the field and 27.9% from the three-point range.

Everything appeared to click.

12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant went off for 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists on 52.6% shooting from the field.

They had started out the season 1-5 in their first six games, but are currently 4-2 in their most recent six games.

As for Kuzma, he is averaging 17.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are 5-6 in their first 11 games, and will host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.