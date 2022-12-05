Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet After The Wizards Lost To The Lakers

Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

On Sunday night, the Washington Wizards hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in Washington, D.C.

The Lakers won the game 130-119, and Anthony Davis led the way with 55 points, 17 rebounds, one assist and three blocks.

Kyle Kuzma, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Lakers, finished his night with 26 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block.

Kuzma and Davis were teammates for two seasons on the Lakers, and in 2020, they helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship.

After the game, the Lakers posted a photo of Kuzma and Davis, and Kuzma quote tweeted the post.

Kuzma's tweet has over 13,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

In the summer of 2021, Kuzma was sent to the Wizards in the blockbuster trade that landed the Lakers with 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook.

With the Wizards, Kuzma has played well and is currently averaging 20.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 23 games.

Last season, he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest in 66 games.

The rebounds and assists were both career highs.

Following the loss to the Lakers, the Wizards fell to 11-13 in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games, and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

The Lakers improved to 10-12 in their first 22 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.