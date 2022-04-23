Skip to main content

LOOK: Kyle Kuzma And Draymond Greens' Twitter Exchange

Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards) and Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) had a Twitter exchange.

On Friday, Bleacher Report posted a clip of an interview of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. 

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma then quote tweeted the tweet and tagged Green

Green then responded to what Kuzma said by quote tweeting Kuzma's tweet. 

Kuzma and the Wizards did not qualify for the NBA Playoffs this season, but he is an NBA Champion (2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers).  

This was his first season with the Wizards after being traded in the massive deal that included Russell Westbrook last summer. 

As for Green, he and the Warriors are up 3-0 in their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. 

If they win on Sunday afternoon, they will sweep the Nuggets and be the first team in the NBA to advance to the second-round of the playoffs.  

The Warriros had missed the postseason for each of the last two years. 

Prior to their drought from the playoffs, they had been to five straight NBA Finals, and won three NBA Championships during that time span. 

Green is a three-time NBA Champion, and the Warriors are widely regarded as one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the NBA.

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

