LOOK: Kyle Kuzma And Draymond Greens' Twitter Exchange

On Friday, Bleacher Report posted a clip of an interview of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma then quote tweeted the tweet and tagged Green

Green then responded to what Kuzma said by quote tweeting Kuzma's tweet.

Kuzma and the Wizards did not qualify for the NBA Playoffs this season, but he is an NBA Champion (2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers).

This was his first season with the Wizards after being traded in the massive deal that included Russell Westbrook last summer.

As for Green, he and the Warriors are up 3-0 in their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets.

If they win on Sunday afternoon, they will sweep the Nuggets and be the first team in the NBA to advance to the second-round of the playoffs.

The Warriros had missed the postseason for each of the last two years.

Prior to their drought from the playoffs, they had been to five straight NBA Finals, and won three NBA Championships during that time span.

Green is a three-time NBA Champion, and the Warriors are widely regarded as one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the NBA.

