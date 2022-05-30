Kyle Lowry's Message To Jayson Tatum After Game 7

Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening. The Celtics will now play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat had their season come to an end on Sunday night when they lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals by a score of 100-96 to the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are now headed to the NBA Finals to face off with the Golden State Warriros.

After the game, Kyle Lowry was seen giving a message to All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.

Lowry was in his first season with the Heat after a legendary stint with the Toronto Raptors (won the NBA Title in 2019).

He is also a six-time NBA All-Star, but during the playoffs he dealt with a hamstring injury and had to miss several games in each series.

The Celtics lost to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, so they got their revenge.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will take place on Thursday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

