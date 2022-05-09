Here's What Kyle Lowry Said About His Injury

Kyle Lowry met with the media after the Miami Heat lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 on Monday night in Pennsylvania.

The Miami Heat played Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday night in Pennsylvania against the Philadelphia 76ers and lost by a score of 116-108.

Six-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry got injured in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, and he did not return until Game 3 against the 76ers.

After the loss in Game 4, Lowry was asked about his injury.

"Put it this way, you don't want to play with it," Lowry said of his injury. "But we're in a situation we're in the playoffs, we're in a hostile environment, we're in this together no matter what, and trying to be out there for my guys no matter what happens, no matter what the situation is."

Lowry is in his first season with the Heat after an incredible stint with the Toronto Raptors.

He made six All-Star games there, and also helped them win the NBA Championship against the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

Game 5 against the 76ers will be on Tuesday night in Miami, Florida.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball