Viral Video Of Kyrie Irving And Celtics Fan Talking Trash

Kyrie Irving was caught on camera saying something to a fan in the tunnel of Game 1 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 115-114 on Sunday afternoon in Boston, and Jayson Tatum was the hero scoring a buzzer beater layup to take a 1-0 series lead. 

Meanwhile, Nets star Kyrie Irving erupted for 39 points against his former team.  

The crowd always gives him a hard time when he's there, and in the tunnel on Sunday afternoon a fan was caught yelling something at Irving, and then the superstar guard yelled something back.  

