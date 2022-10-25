WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Nets-Grizzlies Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Memphis, Tennessee, taking on the Grizzlies on Monday evening, and during the first quarter, Kyrie Irving hit an exciting shot.

As time winded down, Irving hit a step-back three-pointer at the buzzer to close out the quarter.

The Nets have a 1-1 record after defeating the Toronto Raptors in their most recent game, but losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in their first game.

Irving is averaging 22.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest through the first two games.

However, he is shooting just 39.5% from the field and 26.3% from the three-point range.

The Nets have a loaded roster with Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.

They will need Irving to have a good season if they want to make a deep run in the postseason.

Last season, the Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference but got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

After the Grizzlies, the Nets will head to Wisconsin to face off with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies came into the game with a 2-1 record.

They won their first two games over the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets but lost to the Dallas Mavericks in their most recent game.

Morant had 49 points against the Rockets and is averaging 34.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest to start the season.

After the Nets, they will play the Kings in Sacramento on Thursday night.