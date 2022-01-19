Skip to main content
Viral Video Of Kyrie Irving's Interaction With A Fan

Viral Video Of Kyrie Irving's Interaction With A Fan

Kyrie Irving and a fan exchanged words during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Kyrie Irving and a fan exchanged words during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio 114-107 on Monday, and during the game Irving was caught on video exchanging words with a fan. 

The clip, which is going viral, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report (the video was originally shared by Instagram user _willswish).

Irving spent the beginning of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers after being selected first overall in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke. 

Out of the three teams he has played for (Cavs, Celtics and Nets), he has spent the most time with the Cavs. 

In 2016, Irving and LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to one of the greatest NBA Championships of all-time. 

After trailing 3-1 in the series, they rallied back to win three straight games. 

