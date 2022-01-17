Watch Kyrie Irving's Pull Up Three-Pointer In Nets-Cavs Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Ohio taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday afternoon, and during the game Kyrie Irving had a fantastic pull up three-pointer.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Irving began his career with the Cavs as the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, and won the NBA Championship in 2016.

The Nets came into the game on Monday with a 27-15 record in 42 games played, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They remain just a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the conference.

As for the Cavs, they came into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and are 26-18 in 44 games played.

