Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Cavs
The Brooklyn Nets were in Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Monday afternoon, and they lost the game 114-107.
They were playing their first game since Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury on Saturday night.
After the game, Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters, and a clip from the postgame presser can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
"You can't replace Kevin," Irving said. "It's impossible. I think we just face that reality right now, this second, and moving forward on this road trip I know that will probably face more questions, the ups and downs of this, but just be very mature about it as a basketball club, and just be ready to be flexible game-to-game."
The Nets fell to 27-16 on the season with the loss, and Irving had 27 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in the game.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.