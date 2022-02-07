Skip to main content
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Latest Loss

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Latest Loss

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Denver Nuggets 124-104 on Sunday afternoon, and they are now on an eight-game losing streak. 

They have fallen to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 29-24 record in 53 games so far this season. 

At one point, they were the top seed in the east.   

After the game, Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters and some of what he said can be seen in the clips that are embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

The Nets have one of the most talented rosters in the history of the NBA, but have not seen their three superstars (Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden) share the floor together in many games. 

Irving can only play in road games, Durant is out for a large chunk of time due to a knee injury and Harden has been in and out of the lineup due to injuries as of late. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17554777_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Nuggets

1 minute ago
USATSI_17513312_168388303_lowres
Rumors

This Team Is Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Mitchell Robinson

11 minutes ago
USATSI_10105954_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Mom Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith

13 minutes ago
USATSI_15426394_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Responds To What Stephen A. Smith Said

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17239597_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Thunder

16 minutes ago
USATSI_9084184_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A Former Player

17 minutes ago
USATSI_17594860_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Was Asked What The Warriors Need At The Trade Deadline And His Answer Was Hilarious

18 minutes ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Julius Randle Said After The Latest Knicks Loss

18 minutes ago
USATSI_17631596_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Kevin Love Posted On Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Pacers

19 minutes ago