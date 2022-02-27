Skip to main content
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Bucks

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets picked up a big road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Wisconsin.

The Brooklyn Nets picked up a much needed win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Saturday night by a score of 126-123.    

Superstar point guard Kyrie Irving went off for 38 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win, and after the game he spoke to reporters.   

A clip of Irving speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.   

The win improved the Nets to 32-29 on the season in the 61 games that they have played so far. 

At one point this season they had been has high as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but before the All-Star break they endured an 11-game losing streak that sent them on a free fall in the standings. 

They are currently the eighth seed in the east. 

