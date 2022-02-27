Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Bucks
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets picked up a big road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Wisconsin.
The Brooklyn Nets picked up a much needed win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Saturday night by a score of 126-123.
Superstar point guard Kyrie Irving went off for 38 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win, and after the game he spoke to reporters.
A clip of Irving speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
The win improved the Nets to 32-29 on the season in the 61 games that they have played so far.
At one point this season they had been has high as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but before the All-Star break they endured an 11-game losing streak that sent them on a free fall in the standings.
They are currently the eighth seed in the east.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.