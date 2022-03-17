Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Kyrie Irving

Skip to main content
LeBron's Viral Tweet About Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving had 41 points in the first half of Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic. LeBron James, who was his teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers, sent out a tweet about Irving during the game.

The Brooklyn Nets were in Florida on Tuesday night playing the Orlando Magic, and during the first half Kyrie Irving exploded for 41 points.  

People all over Twitter were tweeting about his incredible half, and his former teammate LeBron James was one of those people.  

The tweet from James about Irving can be seen embedded below.   

The duo played together for three seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they made the NBA Finals all three of those years.           

In 2016, they won the NBA Championship in the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history when they came back from down 3-1, and won three straight games to defeat the Golden State Warriors.        

Irving finished the game with a career-high 60 points, and the Nets crushed the Magic 150-108.      

