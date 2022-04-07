Skip to main content
WATCH: Kyrie Irving Exchanges Words With A Knicks Fan

WATCH: Kyrie Irving Exchanges Words With A Knicks Fan

Kyrie Irving exchanged words with a fan at halftime of Wednesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

Kyrie Irving exchanged words with a fan at halftime of Wednesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

The Brooklyn Nets went into halftime down 67-50 on Wednesday evening at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.    

As the team was walking into the tunnel, Kyrie Irving exchanged words with a fan, and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from ESPN's SportsCenter.    

The Nets came out and won the second half by 29 points, and the final score was 110-98 in favor of the Nets.  

Irving finished the win with 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. 

The Nets improved to 42-38 on the season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18033830_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving Exchanges Words With A Knicks Fan

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17776605_168388303_lowres
News

The Bucks Are Waiving A Veteran Player

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_10866440_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Responds To LeBron's Viral Quote

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_18033827_168388303_lowres
News

The Knicks Collapse At Home Against The Nets

By Brett Siegel10 hours ago
USATSI_17674500_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Fans Are Freaking Out About This Viral Quote

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_16315207_168388303_lowres
News

Suns Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_15319293_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Bulls Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_17378220_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Bulls Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_17967136_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago