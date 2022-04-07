WATCH: Kyrie Irving Exchanges Words With A Knicks Fan

The Brooklyn Nets went into halftime down 67-50 on Wednesday evening at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

As the team was walking into the tunnel, Kyrie Irving exchanged words with a fan, and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Nets came out and won the second half by 29 points, and the final score was 110-98 in favor of the Nets.

Irving finished the win with 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Nets improved to 42-38 on the season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball