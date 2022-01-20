Watch Kyrie Irving Give His Shoes To A Fan
Kyrie Irving gave his shoes to a fan after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Washington Wizards.
Kyrie Irving played only his fifth game of the season on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, and he had a season-high 30 points, while also grabbing three rebounds and dishing out seven assists.
After the game, Irving gave away his shoes to a lucky fan.
The clip of Irving giving away his shoes can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of B/R Kicks.
The Nets won the game 119-118, and advanced to 28-16 on the season and are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are just a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat in the standings.
As for the Wizards, they are the eighth seed in the east with a 23-22 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.