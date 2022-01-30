Watch Kyrie Irving's Great Move On Steph Curry

The Brooklyn Nets are in San Francisco taking on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, and during the game Kyrie Irving had a great finish at the rim while being guarded by Steph Curry.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Irving is leading a Nets team, who are without James Harden and Kevin Durant for the game.

They came into Saturday as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-19 record in 48 games this season.

However, in their last ten games they are just 4-6 and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 36-13 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball