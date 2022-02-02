Skip to main content
Watch Kyrie Irving's Mesmerizing Handles In Nets-Suns Game

Kyrie Irving had a fantastic play during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

The Brooklyn Nets are playing the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Tuesday night, and during the game Kyrie Irving had an incredible play.     

The highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Irving dribbled through several defenders, and then kicked out a fantastic pass to Patty Mills, who drilled the wide-open shot giving Irving the assist. 

The Nets came into the game with a 29-20 record in the 49 games that they have played so far this season. 

They are in the middle of a slump going just 4-6 in their last ten games, and are currently on a four-game losing streak. 

James Harden returned to the lineup on Tuesday night after missing the last two games due to injury. 

