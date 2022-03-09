Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After Scoring 50

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Charlotte Hornets 132-121 in North Carolina on Tuesday evening, and Kyrie Irving exploded for 50 points in the win.

After the game, he spoke to Michael Grady of the YES Network, and a clip of him speaking can be seen embedded below from their Twitter account.

"You just wanna really put your stamp on a game early and then be able to play the game the right way," Irving said to Grady. "And that's what we did tonight."

The Nets snapped a four-game losing streak, and are now 33-33 on the season in 66 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At one point earlier this season, they had been the top seed in the conference.

