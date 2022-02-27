Watch Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Move During Nets-Bucks Game
Kyrie Irving had an incredible move during Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of their game on Saturday night in Wisconsin against the Milwaukee Bucks, and during the game Kyrie Irving had an incredible move.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.
The Nets came into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-29 record in the 60 games that they played.
At one point this season they had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break sent them on a free fall in the standings.
They ended the losing streak, but are still just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.
The Nets lost to the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs last season.
