WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Viral Assist In Game 1

Kyrie Irving had an incredible pass in Game 1 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon by a score of 115-114, but during the game Irving had an incredible assist to Patty Mills.  

Irving exploded for 39 points, five rebounds and six assists against his former team, but the huge showing was not enough.  

The Celtics now lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 being played once again in Boston on Wednesday night. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

