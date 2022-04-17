WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Viral Assist In Game 1

Kyrie Irving had an incredible pass in Game 1 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon by a score of 115-114, but during the game Irving had an incredible assist to Patty Mills.

Irving exploded for 39 points, five rebounds and six assists against his former team, but the huge showing was not enough.

The Celtics now lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 being played once again in Boston on Wednesday night.

