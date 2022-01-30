Skip to main content
Watch Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Crossover In Nets-Warriors Game

Watch Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Crossover In Nets-Warriors Game

Kyrie Irving had an unbelievable crossover in Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

Kyrie Irving had an unbelievable crossover in Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

The Brooklyn Nets are in San Francisco playing the Golden State Warriors, and during the game Kyrie Irving had an incredible crossover.  

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA TV.  

Irving and the Nets are playing without superstars James Harden and Kevin Durant, who are both out due to injuries. 

Coming into the game, the Nets are 29-19 in the 48 games they have played, and are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

However, they are just 4-6 in their last ten games. 

As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the Western Conference and have a 36-13 record in 49 games. 

They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

 

USATSI_17458537_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Crossover In Nets-Warriors Game

18 seconds ago
USATSI_17586443_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Andrew Wiggins' Big Dunk In The Nets-Warriors Game

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17555158_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyrie Irving's Pregame Outfit Before The Nets Played The Warriors

23 minutes ago
USATSI_17586088_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Great Move On Steph Curry

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16044907_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

52 minutes ago
USATSI_16186722_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

53 minutes ago
USATSI_15970752_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Status For Spurs-Suns Game

54 minutes ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Andrew Wiggins Found Out He Was Starting In The All-Star Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17449695_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About Draymond Green

1 hour ago