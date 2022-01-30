Watch Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Crossover In Nets-Warriors Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in San Francisco playing the Golden State Warriors, and during the game Kyrie Irving had an incredible crossover.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA TV.

Irving and the Nets are playing without superstars James Harden and Kevin Durant, who are both out due to injuries.

Coming into the game, the Nets are 29-19 in the 48 games they have played, and are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they are just 4-6 in their last ten games.

As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the Western Conference and have a 36-13 record in 49 games.

They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

