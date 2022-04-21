WATCH: Kyrie Irving Breaks Fast For Ramadan Mid-Game

Skip to main content

WATCH: Kyrie Irving Breaking Fast For Ramadan In The Middle Of Game 2

Kyrie Irving has been fasting for Ramadan, and broke his fast in the middle of Game 2 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

Kyrie Irving has been fasting for Ramadan, and since the game fell during the middle of sundown he was able to eat his first meal of the day during the game.   

The Nets trail the series 1-0 after losing Game 1 in Boston on Sunday afternoon.  

Irving exploded for 39 points in the first game. 

The Nets are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are the second seed. 

