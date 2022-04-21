WATCH: Kyrie Irving Breaks Fast For Ramadan Mid-Game

Kyrie Irving has been fasting for Ramadan, and broke his fast in the middle of Game 2 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

The Nets trail the series 1-0 after losing Game 1 in Boston on Sunday afternoon.

Irving exploded for 39 points in the first game.

The Nets are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are the second seed.

